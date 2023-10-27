Video espeluznante: una araña vive dentro del oído de una mujer

Octubre 27, 2023 por Percha


Un caso realmente espeluznante se vivió en Taiwán, cuando una mujer que sentía una molestia hace mucho tiempo en uno de sus oídos, acudió al médico para confirmar algo digno de Halloween: una araña de casi 0,25 cm vivía alojada dentro de su cavidad auditiva. (Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea el video en cuestión:

Animales, Viral

