Video espeluznante: una araña vive dentro del oído de una mujer



Un caso realmente espeluznante se vivió en Taiwán, cuando una mujer que sentía una molestia hace mucho tiempo en uno de sus oídos, acudió al médico para confirmar algo digno de Halloween: una araña de casi 0,25 cm vivía alojada dentro de su cavidad auditiva. (Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea el video en cuestión:

A woman with hypertension presented to the clinic with a 4-day history of abnormal sounds in her ear. On examination, a small spider was seen moving within the external auditory canal of the left ear. The molted exoskeleton of the spider was also present. https://t.co/dye2sbbiL9 pic.twitter.com/SfeNBBGQS8

