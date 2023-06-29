Rocket pizza: la primera entrega de pizzas usando un jetpack



La cadena de pizzas Domino’s probó su primera entrega en jetpack (mochila propulsora) a los asistentes del Festival de Glastonbury, que se llevó a cabo del 21 al 25 de junio en el Reino Unido, previo a la presentación del legenario Elton John. (Seguir leyendo…)

Excited to unveil the first ever pizza delivery via jetpack- a groundbreaking initiative from @dominos, orchestrated by @onegreenbean. 🍕 #JamPrime’s combo of video, photography & drone expertise vivified this incredible story. Distributed by @jampressltd. 🎥 #PublicRelations pic.twitter.com/exXqDiTQyc

— JamPrime ⚡️ (@jam_prime) June 21, 2023