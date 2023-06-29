Rocket pizza: la primera entrega de pizzas usando un jetpack

Junio 29, 2023 por Percha


La cadena de pizzas Domino’s probó su primera entrega en jetpack (mochila propulsora) a los asistentes del Festival de Glastonbury, que se llevó a cabo del 21 al 25 de junio en el Reino Unido, previo a la presentación del legenario Elton John. (Seguir leyendo…)

