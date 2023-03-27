Michelle Rodriguez brilla en el estreno de ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

(clic en foto para ampliar)
EE.UU.–Michelle Rodriguez lució un flow brillante al estreno de «Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves» en Los Ángeles el domingo. La galardonada actriz protagoniza la película junto a Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis y Regé-Jean Page.
Actors Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page and Michelle Rodriguez attended the premiere of 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' in London pic.twitter.com/2nzESCBLjt
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 24, 2023
Michelle Rodriguez at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.' #DnDMovie pic.twitter.com/jXCFtNXiCZ
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 27, 2023
