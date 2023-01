La activista detenida en una protesta contra una mina de carbón alemana:

Climate activist Greta Thunberg and other protesters were carried away by German police during demonstrations against the destruction of a village to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. https://t.co/pirypbMtUj pic.twitter.com/JCWuWylOXR

— ABC News (@ABC) January 18, 2023