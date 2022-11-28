EEUU | Avioneta choca contra torre eléctrica y deja sin luz todo un condado



EE.UU.–Un accidente de avioneta dejó este domingo sin electricidad a unas 85.000 personas en el condado estadounidense de Montgomery, después de que el aparato chocara contra una torre de transmisión de la compañía Pepco y se quedara incrustado en ella.( Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea algunas imágenes del incidente:

Most of Montgomery County is without power because of the plane crash. 😱 pic.twitter.com/tUeNm2AV0x

#Gaithersburg, Maryland (Montgomery County) firefighters are operating at this plane crash. 2 people are uninjured on the plane, waiting for power to be turned off before the rescue attempt can begin. DC firefighters also on scene. @mcfrs @dcfireems pic.twitter.com/iPbov8qfHm

— NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) November 28, 2022