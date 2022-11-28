EEUU | Avioneta choca contra torre eléctrica y deja sin luz todo un condado

Noviembre 28, 2022 por Remo


EE.UU.–Un accidente de avioneta dejó este domingo sin electricidad a unas 85.000 personas en el condado estadounidense de Montgomery, después de que el aparato chocara contra una torre de transmisión de la compañía Pepco y se quedara incrustado en ella.( Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea algunas imágenes del incidente:

Estados Unidos, Internacional

