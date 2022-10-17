Buscan tipo empujó a hombre a las vías del metro en el Bronx



Las autoridades del Bronx se encuentran en la búsqueda de un sospechoso que empujó a un joven pasajero a las vías del tren en el metro de Nueva York el sábado en la mañana. (Seguir leyendo…)

Mira el video del empujón:

🚨WANTED for RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: On 10/15/22 at approx. 11:50 AM, inside the E 149 St & Southern Blvd subway station, the suspect, unprovoked, pushed a 26-year-old male onto the train tracks as the "6" train was arriving. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/R9ADlxEHdV

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 16, 2022