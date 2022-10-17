Buscan tipo empujó a hombre a las vías del metro en el Bronx

Octubre 17, 2022 por Percha


Las autoridades del Bronx se encuentran en la búsqueda de un sospechoso que empujó a un joven pasajero a las vías del tren en el metro de Nueva York el sábado en la mañana. (Seguir leyendo…)

Mira el video del empujón:

Nueva York

