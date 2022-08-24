InicioInternacional

Turbina en llamas

J.C

Kimberly García, pasajera de un vuelo de Viva Aerobus con destino a Los Ángeles, California, captó en video una turbina en llamas, lo que además de terror, le generó molestia porque la aerolínea mexicana no comunicó nada de la situación a los pasajeros. (Seguir leyendo…)

