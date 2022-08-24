Kimberly García, pasajera de un vuelo de Viva Aerobus con destino a Los Ángeles, California, captó en video una turbina en llamas, lo que además de terror, le generó molestia porque la aerolínea mexicana no comunicó nada de la situación a los pasajeros. (Seguir leyendo…)

The way that @VivaAerobus handled this situation is DISGUSTING! No communication from any of the flight crew to the people thinking we were about to die! DO NOT FLY THIS AIRLINE pic.twitter.com/ql1v6cWLXS

