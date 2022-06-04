Wepa! Nombran calle en Nueva York como “Johnny Ventura Way”

Nueva York nombró como “Johnny Ventura Way” la intercepción formada por la calle 176 y Wadsworth Avenue frente al icónico teatro United Palace.( Seguir leyendo…)
Chequea algunas imágenes continuación
Proud to join @CnDelarosa, @jandyventura, and the Ventura family for the renaming of Johnny Ventura Way today in my district! pic.twitter.com/rH2UBbthyJ
— Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) June 4, 2022
It’s another great day in the district!
Delighted to join @CnDelarosa for today’s street renaming—“Johnny Ventura Way”— to honor the life and legacy of El Caballo Mayor. pic.twitter.com/bjn4KbUsvo
— Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) June 4, 2022
¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí: