Wepa! Nombran calle en Nueva York como “Johnny Ventura Way”

Junio 4, 2022 por Remo

Nueva York nombró como “Johnny Ventura Way” la intercepción formada por la calle 176 y Wadsworth Avenue frente al icónico teatro United Palace.( Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea algunas imágenes continuación

 

Estados Unidos, Nueva York

