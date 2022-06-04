Wepa! Nombran calle en Nueva York como “Johnny Ventura Way”

Nueva York nombró como “Johnny Ventura Way” la intercepción formada por la calle 176 y Wadsworth Avenue frente al icónico teatro United Palace.( Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea algunas imágenes continuación

Proud to join @CnDelarosa, @jandyventura, and the Ventura family for the renaming of Johnny Ventura Way today in my district! pic.twitter.com/rH2UBbthyJ

— Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) June 4, 2022