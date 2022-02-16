Se remenea la tierra en Guatemala (videos)

Febrero 16, 2022 por Remo


Sismo de magnitud 6,8 sacude Guatemala y causa alarma, pero no víctimas( Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea video a continuación

Internacional

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

contáctenos

Calientes
Sacan a Melton Pineda del hotel Guarocuya
Detalles del nuevo escándalo piramidal en RD
Michael Miguel arremete contra Santiago Matías
Tipo intentó lanzar de un cuarto piso a una mujer (video)
Como que “na e na”
'Cuántos millones nos cuesta Aracelys Medina?' (video)
Libertad pura y simple a motoconchista que mató a asaltante
Bulin 47: “Gracias a papá Dios”
Farruko cuenta lo que le sucedió
Yeni Berenice se la jondea a Jean Alain (Video)