Se remenea la tierra en Guatemala (videos)

Sismo de magnitud 6,8 sacude Guatemala y causa alarma, pero no víctimas( Seguir leyendo…)
RT News, [2/16/2022 4:16 AM]
❗️Powerful 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes #Guatemala
Video and images emerging online show the destruction and power of a quake that hit the country in Central America on Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/kgvD3YVnzp
— 🄴🄻ϻ🄴🅁 🄵µ🄳🄳 ⚡️🦅⚡️ (@Elmr_Fudd_again) February 16, 2022
Surveillance camera captured the exact moment of the Powerful 6.2-Magnitude #Earthquake hits #Guatemala #Mixco. #Guatemala #SismoGT #TemblorGT #Landslides #Sismo #Guatemala #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/z7iTj3VFL1
— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) February 16, 2022
