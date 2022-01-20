Big Papi llama ‘estúpido’ a periodista



David Ortiz dejó claro lo que siente por el cronista del Boston Globe Dan Shaughnessy, quien no votó por él en su primer año de elegibilidad al Salón de la Fama. (Seguir leyendo…)

David Ortiz on @Dan_Shaughnessy and not getting his HoF vote:

"You know that Dan Shaughnessy has been an asshole to everybody"

"He's got no damn power. You know that. Just the power of the pen to write what he believe on. But everyone knows he's an asshole. What can you do?" pic.twitter.com/dlwcZx16JW

— Merloni & Fauria (@MerloniFauria) January 19, 2022