Big Papi llama ‘estúpido’ a periodista

Enero 20, 2022 por Percha


David Ortiz dejó claro lo que siente por el cronista del Boston Globe Dan Shaughnessy, quien no votó por él en su primer año de elegibilidad al Salón de la Fama. (Seguir leyendo…)

Mira este video relacionado:

Sobre otra noticia de ayer: Ozzie Guillén aclaró sus comentarios sobre David Ortiz y el Salón de la Fama

Deportes

