Precio peajes pa’rriba desde hoy en Nueva York

Abril 11, 2021 por J.C


Desde este domingo los conductores que cruzan ciertos puentes y túneles en Nueva York encontraran un aumento en el precio de los peajes luego que la MTA anunció la estrategia como una medida para generar millones en ingresos anuales. (Seguir leyendo…)

Estados Unidos, Nueva York

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

contáctenos

Calientes
Kim Jong-un ejecuta a ministro de Educación
Emiten orden de arresto contra Rochy RD
Video | Por poco se los lleva el río
El nuevo jevo de La Materialista
Cierran programa de La Tora
Abogado revela todo sobre caso de Rochy RD
Familia Rosario reclama su 'trillón de euros'
Los principales problemas que enfrenta comunidad LGBTI en RD
Dejaron más de RD$92 millones en camión abandonado
Video | Hermano de Elisa: "Hicimos justicia gracias a Dios"