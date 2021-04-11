Alex Rodríguez y los Timberwolves



El exjugador de Grandes Ligas, Alex Rodríguez, y el multimillonario Marc Lore están finalizando un trato para comprar los Minnesota Timberwolves del propietario mayoritario Glen Taylor, dijeron fuentes a ESPN. (Seguir leyendo…)

Former Major Leaguer Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore are finalizing a deal to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves from majority owner Glen Taylor, sources tell ESPN. Taylor will continue full control of team for two years before Rodriguez and Lore take over in 2023.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2021