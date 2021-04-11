Alex Rodríguez y los Timberwolves

Abril 11, 2021 por J.C


El exjugador de Grandes Ligas, Alex Rodríguez, y el multimillonario Marc Lore están finalizando un trato para comprar los Minnesota Timberwolves del propietario mayoritario Glen Taylor, dijeron fuentes a ESPN. (Seguir leyendo…)

Deportes

