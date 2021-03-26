Chocan dos trenes en Egipto



Colisión de dos trenes en Egipto deja 32 muertos y 66 heridos.

Mira estas imágenes:

Preliminary photos of a collision accident two trains in the governorate of Sohag, south of Egypt pic.twitter.com/gIBmVDo7Yr

#Egypt: The #Sohag ambulance authority has announced that 49 ambulances have rushed to the site of the train collision, and the injured were being transported. The governorate's hospitals declared "a state of emergency" to receive casualties. pic.twitter.com/7cxRfEP9yO

— 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) March 26, 2021