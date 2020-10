Pujols le regala un maquinón a su jeva

View this post on Instagram

Birthday gift🥳…I have to say that I really never ask for exotic things. I usually do something that sounds like…I don’t want that thing, do you know how many people I can help with that much money…however I believe I can have the nice things because my beliefs are not compromised and my bills are paid😁. I’m always mindful that nothing here on earth can go with me to heaven and certainly my heart to love and serve others will never be hindered but now…I just might be going a little bit faster than before 🏎💨…@judylamborn can tell you all about that 🤣🤣. @ferrari #birthdaypresent