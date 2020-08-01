Dr Fadul y Clarissa se recuperan

Agosto 1, 2020 por Remo


Dr Fadul fue despachazo y Clarissa esta dando negativo. Mira

Salí NEGATIVE!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Gracias a Dios mi prueba dio negativa! Me siento bien, con mucha energía. No bajo la guarda, hay que seguir cuidándome y cuidando a los demás tomando todas las precauciones. Orando mucho por las personas que están pasando por esto ahora mismo, Dios le pase la mano y los sane. Gracias a todos por sus oraciones. Los quiero mucho! 💕 Video en mi Facebook! I came out NEGATIVE !!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Thank God my test is negative! I feel good, with a lot of energy. It is necessary to continue taking care of myself and taking care of others by taking all precautions. Praying for the people who are going through this right now, God will pass your hand and heal you. Thank you all for your prayers. I love you so much! 💕

