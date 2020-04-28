Escuadrones aéreos sobrevuelan los cielos del área de NY

Abril 28, 2020 por Remo


Los Escuadrones Blue Angels y Thunderbirds realizarón una gira en honor a los trabajadores de la salud de EEUU. Mira algunos videos:

Nueva York

