El reto de ‘hacer oficios’ de Raymond y Miguel

«Quédate en casa, pero ayuda en la casa», ver:
View this post on Instagram
Estamos retando a @jochysantos @borugard @_estumayimbee_ @eltorito33 @wasonbrazoban @eddy_herrera u que ellos reten a tres artistas más
A post shared by Raymond Pozo (@raymondpozoofficial) on Mar 24, 2020 at 6:18pm PDT
Estamos retando a @jochysantos @borugard @_estumayimbee_ @eltorito33 @wasonbrazoban @eddy_herrera u que ellos reten a tres artistas más
A post shared by Raymond Pozo (@raymondpozoofficial) on Mar 24, 2020 at 6:18pm PDT
dímelo
¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí: