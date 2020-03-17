Humorista dominicano: ‘No soy pájaro’

La cuestionante fue directa: ¿te gustan los hombres o las mujeres? El humorista Noel Ventura respondió: “Me gustan las mujeres”, y abundó: ‘que tenga un comportamiento no tan común en otros hombres no me hace homosexual’. (Seguir leyendo…)
