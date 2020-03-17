Humorista dominicano: ‘No soy pájaro’

Marzo 17, 2020 por Percha


La cuestionante fue directa: ¿te gustan los hombres o las mujeres? El humorista Noel Ventura respondió: “Me gustan las mujeres”, y abundó: ‘que tenga un comportamiento no tan común en otros hombres no me hace homosexual’. (Seguir leyendo…)

*Noticias República Dominicana

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

dímelo

Calientes
Euri Cabral: "Humildad ante la derrota"
Resultados de Elecciones Municipales
El Alfa firma contrato de 380 millones de pesos
Muere piloto dominicana en carrera
Investigan a Eugenio Vélez por caso Big Papi
Dos adolescentes de origen dominicano se ahogan en el río Hudson
Video: Cantante urbano queda'o sin cuarto en Europa
Fueron a matar a un hombre y al no estar, balearon a sus tres hijos
Pedro Martínez Jr. rumbo a Grandes Ligas
El Boli: 'El pueblo se expresó'