Guachi-drones de España: «Vuelvan a su casa»

Drones con altavoces en Madrid para instar a la gente a regresar a casa:
Spanish police have been using drones to check the streets for anyone ignoring instructions to stay home. 47 million citizens were ordered to stay indoors except for necessary trips to the shop, pharmacy or work. Spain is Europe's worst-hit country after Italy when it comes to coronavirus. Click the link in our bio for more on coronavirus restrictions across Europe.👆#Spain #Coronavirus #Covid19 #BBCNews
