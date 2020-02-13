VIDEO: Enfermera de Wuhan que es informada de la muerte de su madre

Febrero 13, 2020 por Remo


El canal chino CGTN difundió este miércoles imágenes de la conmovedora reacción de una enfermera de un hospital creado en la ciudad de Wuhan para tratar a personas infectadas con el Covid-19 al enterarse de que su madre había fallecido. (Seguir leyendo aquí…)
Internacional

