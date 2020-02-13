VIDEO: Enfermera de Wuhan que es informada de la muerte de su madre



El canal chino CGTN difundió este miércoles imágenes de la conmovedora reacción de una enfermera de un hospital creado en la ciudad de Wuhan para tratar a personas infectadas con el Covid-19 al enterarse de que su madre había fallecido. (Seguir leyendo aquí…)

Video: A nurse working in #Wuhan's makeshift hospital receives a phone call about her mother's demise, the only thing she can do was bowing three times to the direction of home, Kunming City of Yunnan Province, to show respects to her mother, and went back to work #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5rF2x5oIEe

— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 13, 2020