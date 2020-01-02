Michael Jackson tuitea desde “el más allá”

Enero 2, 2020 por Remo


Michael Jackson ha revolucionado Twitter en las últimas horas. Por increíble que parezca, el cantante ha felicitado el año a todos sus seguidores.
O, al menos, alguien ha utilizado su perfil oficial en la red social de los 140 caracteres para hacerlo. Con la posterior sorpresa de todas las personas que continúan al día de la actualidad que concierne al Rey del Pop, fallecido el 25 de junio de 2009. (Seguir leyendo aquí…)

Internacional

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

dímelo

Calientes
Más de 300 mil dominicanos con impedimento de salida
Los millones que se embolsilló Toño Rosario en diciembre
Le echan mano a cocodrilo de 16 pies de largo
Choque feo de yipeta Lamborghini en el ensanche Ozama
Nueva York está perdiendo residentes a un ritmo alarmante
Video - El Papa pide disculpas por ‘pecozón’
Mariah Carey celebró año nuevo en Punta Cana
Bikineos de año nuevo
Lidom dará 'pau pau' a tres jugadores
Encuentran criolla muerta en Punta Cana