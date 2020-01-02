Michael Jackson tuitea desde “el más allá”



Michael Jackson ha revolucionado Twitter en las últimas horas. Por increíble que parezca, el cantante ha felicitado el año a todos sus seguidores.

O, al menos, alguien ha utilizado su perfil oficial en la red social de los 140 caracteres para hacerlo. Con la posterior sorpresa de todas las personas que continúan al día de la actualidad que concierne al Rey del Pop, fallecido el 25 de junio de 2009. (Seguir leyendo aquí…)

“To me, nothing is more important than making people happy, giving them a release from their problems and worries, helping them to lighten their load.” – Michael Jackson

Happy New Year to all. May this year be free from problems and worries. pic.twitter.com/zcGpdj1sKs

— Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) January 2, 2020