Carajito se convierte en el primer humano que vence al Tetris

Enero 4, 2024 por Percha


Un adolescente estadounidense se convirtió en el primer ser humano en vencer al clásico juego de computadora Tetris, forzándolo a un fallo que pone fin a la partida, en una hazaña hasta ahora sólo lograda por la inteligencia artificial. (Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea su reacción al terminar el juego (video):

Videojuegos

