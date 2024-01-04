Carajito se convierte en el primer humano que vence al Tetris



Un adolescente estadounidense se convirtió en el primer ser humano en vencer al clásico juego de computadora Tetris, forzándolo a un fallo que pone fin a la partida, en una hazaña hasta ahora sólo lograda por la inteligencia artificial. (Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea su reacción al terminar el juego (video):

Watch the moment that Willis Gibson, a 13-year-old competitive Tetris player prodigy from Oklahoma, advanced so far in the original Nintendo version of the game that it froze and his score read “999999.”

“I can’t feel my fingers,” he said afterward. https://t.co/lGkGRmDYvo pic.twitter.com/uT2g2DcSXE

— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 4, 2024