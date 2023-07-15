¡Increíble hoyo en uno de Stephen Curry!



Stephen Curry podría pensar seriamente en una carrera en el golf cuando termine su etapa en la NBA.

El basquetbolista de los Golden State Warriors embocó un hoyo en uno inédito en el American Century Championship, campeonato que lidera provisionalmente. El cuatro veces campeón de la NBA anotó el primer ‘1’ en la historia del hoyo 7 del Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

STEPH CURRY HOLE-IN-ONE! 🔥🤯

The first EVER on the 152-yard 7th at the @ACChampionship!

📺: @NBC & @peacock pic.twitter.com/ViCuoOcFPA

— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 15, 2023