

Adriano Espaillat

Llevo mi mascarilla hoy en solidaridad con los neoyorquinos afectados por los incendios forestales canadienses.

¿Es este el futuro que aceptamos para nuestros hijos? ¡El cambio climático no es un engaño! Únase a mí en esta lucha por la justicia ambiental para todos.

I wear my mask today in solidarity with the New Yorkers being impacted by the Canadian wildfires.

Is this the future we accept for our children? Climate change is not a hoax!

Join me in this fight for environmental justice for all. pic.twitter.com/YB9Rukt8UC

— Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) June 7, 2023