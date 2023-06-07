«Llevo mi mascarilla hoy en solidaridad con los neoyorquinos»

Junio 7, 2023 por Remo


Adriano Espaillat
Llevo mi mascarilla hoy en solidaridad con los neoyorquinos afectados por los incendios forestales canadienses.
¿Es este el futuro que aceptamos para nuestros hijos? ¡El cambio climático no es un engaño! Únase a mí en esta lucha por la justicia ambiental para todos.

Nueva York

