Así se prepara Elon Musk para ‘enfrentarse’ a Mark Zuckerberg



El reto entre Elon Musk y Mark Zuckerberg podría ser una realidad. La semana pasada ambos magnates tuvieron un intercambio de mensajes sobre el tema y, si bien parecía una broma, ahora se ha revelado que el dueño de Tesla estaría entrenando para este encuentro. Lex Fridman, investigador del MIT y cinturón negro en jiu jitsu, fue quien entrenó a Musk y compartió unas fotos mediante su cuenta de Twitter como evidencia. (Seguir leyendo…)

*Mira el tuit:

I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served… pic.twitter.com/cq00A9Xnmw

— Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 27, 2023