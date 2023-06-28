Así se prepara Elon Musk para ‘enfrentarse’ a Mark Zuckerberg

Junio 28, 2023 por J.C


El reto entre Elon Musk y Mark Zuckerberg podría ser una realidad. La semana pasada ambos magnates tuvieron un intercambio de mensajes sobre el tema y, si bien parecía una broma, ahora se ha revelado que el dueño de Tesla estaría entrenando para este encuentro. Lex Fridman, investigador del MIT y cinturón negro en jiu jitsu, fue quien entrenó a Musk y compartió unas fotos mediante su cuenta de Twitter como evidencia. (Seguir leyendo…)

*Mira el tuit:

Tagged with: , , , , ,
Estados Unidos, Internacional

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

contáctenos

Calientes
“Yo fui millonario y me aloqué”
Nuevo look de Chelsy
Preocupante aspecto de Luis Miguel
Otra razón más para temerle al sargazo
La garganta de La Ross María
Hombre da golpiza y deja en “estado agónico” a su pareja
Un policía buena gente
Así lucen los protagonistas de memes más famosos
Alofoke se la devuelve a Molusco
Video: Estafan a Rafa Rosario con RD$10 millones
.