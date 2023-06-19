EEUU | Muere rapero en medio de un concierto

Junio 19, 2023 por Remo

EE.UU.–El rapero estadounidense Milton Powell, natural de Houston, más conocido por su nombre artístico, ‘Big Pokey’, ha fallecido a los 45 años de edad.( Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea video a continuación

Tagged with: , , ,
Estados Unidos, Internacional

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

contáctenos

Calientes
Big Papi: 'US$400 millones no se le rechazan a nadie'
Los 10 peores empleos para aplicar por la visa americana
Fernando Tatis Jr. iguala hazaña que nadie hacía desde 1901
Exjeva de David Ortiz lo demanda por cien millones de pesos
Apresan a una fiscal tras incidente con agentes policiales en Higüey (video)
“La señora solo pasó dos materias”
Tatis Jr. hace out en home con tiro a 99.5 millas por hora
Cancelan a Martínez Brito de Esto No Es Radio
Apresan decenas de haitianos en iglesia de SPM (video)
Abogado de Elizabeth Silverio acusa a Nuria Piera de falsificar diplomas
.