‘La Fiscalía tiene el caso’

Mayo 6, 2023 por Percha

Santo Domingo.- El periodista Ramón Tolentino habla sobre el caso de Amelia Alcántara.

 

*Noticias República Dominicana

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

contáctenos

Calientes
El orgullo de Albert Pujols
El flow de la primera dama dominicana
Mira cuánto cuestan los clavos de Tatis Jr.
La agresión contra Amelia Alcántara (video)
El triple imposible de Curry contra LeBron
'Se la dediqué a Karol': Anuel se desahoga (video)
Llegó de USA para compartir con familia; su hijo lo esperaba con un plan malvado
¿Qué pasa con el viejo Liopo? Familiares lo explican todo
Riéndose con las muelas de atrás
Dominicano dado por muerto regresa después de 31 años desaparecido
.