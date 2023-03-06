Video: Avión aterriza de emergencia en Cuba

Marzo 6, 2023 por Remo


Un avión de la compañía estadounidense Southwest Airlines aterrizó de emergencia el domingo poco después de despegar del aeropuerto de La Habana y sufrir una falla en un motor debido a impactos con aves, informaron autoridades cubanas.(Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea video a continuación

Tagged with: ,
Internacional

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí: