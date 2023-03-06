Video: Avión aterriza de emergencia en Cuba



Un avión de la compañía estadounidense Southwest Airlines aterrizó de emergencia el domingo poco después de despegar del aeropuerto de La Habana y sufrir una falla en un motor debido a impactos con aves, informaron autoridades cubanas.(Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea video a continuación

Undesirable for Aviation and Safety – Passengers were again seen with bags and suitcase during the emergency evacuation of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-MAX8 (N8972Q) that made an emergency landing at Havana-José Martí Airport (HAV), Cuba after it faced bird hit and cabin smoke. pic.twitter.com/Y78muPn8Ck

The Birds: Southwest Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Cuba

Video shows smoke filling the cabin of the plane after birds reportedly hit the engine after take off from Havana.

The aircraft had 153 people on board the pilots managed to make an emergency landing. pic.twitter.com/OLmhh3osRW

— 🇷🇺Jacob🇷🇺Charite🇷🇺 (@jaccocharite) March 6, 2023