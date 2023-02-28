Tren se descarrila en Florida (Imágenes)



Florida, EEEUU.–Según las autoridades, los hechos ocurrieron en la mañana del martes justo en la cuadra 7200 de 16th St. E. cerca de Tallevast Rd. cuando un tren de carga que transportaba cinco vagones y dos camiones cisterna de propano se descarriló en el lugar.( Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea video a continuación

BREAKING; Emergency crews were called to the scene of a partial train derailment Tuesday near the Sarasota-Manatee County line after several cars fell off the tracks. #TrainDerailment #NEWS #newsevery #Florida https://t.co/XT1lF5BvFx pic.twitter.com/0lgLEkzxAc

#BREAKING: #TrainDerailment in #Florida, #Hazmat teams deployed. According to #WFLA, the #trains were transporting rocks, metal sheets, and at least one cart contained propane. Spokesperson #BillLogan stressed no one was hurt in the derailment & there are no known leaks. pic.twitter.com/v3Rtaqbw4z

