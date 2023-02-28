Tren se descarrila en Florida (Imágenes)

Febrero 28, 2023 por Remo


Florida, EEEUU.–Según las autoridades, los hechos ocurrieron en la mañana del martes justo en la cuadra 7200 de 16th St. E. cerca de Tallevast Rd. cuando un tren de carga que transportaba cinco vagones y dos camiones cisterna de propano se descarriló en el lugar.( Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea video a continuación

Tagged with: , ,
Estados Unidos, Internacional

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí: