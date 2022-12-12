Abuchean a Elon Musk (video)



El magnate Elon Musk fue abucheado la noche del domingo por un grupo de personas, y aplaudido por otras, al subir a un escenario donde había sido invitado por el humorista Dave Chapelle en San Francisco, según se puede ver en un video que se hizo viral este lunes en las redes sociales. (Seguir leyendo…)

*Ver video relacionado:

elon musk getting boo’ed by thousands of people at dave chappelle’s show last night… a little treat to start your week pic.twitter.com/QRHnOwyGG5

