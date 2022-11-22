Imágenes | Capturan uno de los peces dorados más grandes del mundo

Noviembre 21, 2022 por Remo

🔵El pescador Andy Hackett pasó más de 25 minutos pescando un enorme pez llamado ‘The Carrot’. El enorme espécimen fue liberado nuevamente después de ser medido. (Sigue leyendo aquí…)

Chequea video a continuación

Tagged with: , , ,
Uncategorized

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí: