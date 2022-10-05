La nueva vaina de Twitter

Octubre 5, 2022 por Remo


Una nueva función presentó Twitter este 5 de octubre, se trata de Mixed Media, un mecanismo para publicar un tuit con mezcla de videos, gifs y fotos en un solo posteo.( Seguir leyendo…)

Así funciona la cosa:

 

Internacional

