La nueva vaina de Twitter



Una nueva función presentó Twitter este 5 de octubre, se trata de Mixed Media, un mecanismo para publicar un tuit con mezcla de videos, gifs y fotos en un solo posteo.( Seguir leyendo…)

Así funciona la cosa:

Get ready to mix it up with visuals on Twitter.

You can now add a combination of media to your Tweet on Android and iOS. That means you can include a photo, GIF, and video (or two!) all in the same Tweet. Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media. pic.twitter.com/9D1cCzjtmI

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 5, 2022