Manny Ramírez defendió la reputación de Fernando Tatis Jr. con un sentido mensaje.

Manny Ramirez: "Fernando Tatis Jr. is another alien, another very talented boy, he has many tools. We have to support him, anyone makes a mistake, We all make mistakes. The only one who doesn't make mistakes is Christ. We make mistakes, that's why we need God's grace every day". pic.twitter.com/oPhb9MfxhG

— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) October 18, 2022