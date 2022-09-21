La Materialista lanza primera bola en partido de los Cerveceros

Septiembre 21, 2022 por Remo

EE.UU.–La Materialista realiza el primer lanzamiento del partido de los Cerveceros
La artista urbana La Materialista fue la encargada de realizar el primer lanzamiento ceremonial de un partido de béisbol de Grandes Ligas, disputado entre los Cerveceros de Milwaukee y los Metros de Nueva York.( Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea video a continuación

