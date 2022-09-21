La Materialista lanza primera bola en partido de los Cerveceros

EE.UU.–La Materialista realiza el primer lanzamiento del partido de los Cerveceros

La artista urbana La Materialista fue la encargada de realizar el primer lanzamiento ceremonial de un partido de béisbol de Grandes Ligas, disputado entre los Cerveceros de Milwaukee y los Metros de Nueva York.( Seguir leyendo…)

Starstruck!

La Materialista came to the ballpark to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Of course, she had to take a picture with fellow Dominicans @FreddyPeraltaRD and @willya02. pic.twitter.com/nIsmdaIxuH

— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 21, 2022