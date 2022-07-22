¡Omaigá! Tiburón le arranca el dedo a tipo (video)



El hombre, acompañado de su hijo, intentaba sacarle un anzuelo al tiburón sin esperar la violenta reacción del animal.

NEAR SUMMERLAND KEY, Florida: A Florida man learned the hard way that even smaller sharks use their teeth to bite down on things … like his pinky finger. Brett Reeder reached down from a boat to grab a shark off the Florida Keys. 😲 pic.twitter.com/bCbAfejpwW

— D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) July 22, 2022