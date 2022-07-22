¡Omaigá! Tiburón le arranca el dedo a tipo (video)

Julio 22, 2022 por Remo


El hombre, acompañado de su hijo, intentaba sacarle un anzuelo al tiburón sin esperar la violenta reacción del animal.

