Nueva vaina voladora

Julio 14, 2022 por Percha


El fabricante de vehículos eléctricos chino XPeng muestra un prototipo volador.

HT Aero, filial del fabricante chino de vehículos eléctricos Xpeng, difundió un video en el que mostró la prueba de un prototipo de auto volador, conducido como un coche normal.

 

Tecnología

