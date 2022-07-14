Nueva vaina voladora



El fabricante de vehículos eléctricos chino XPeng muestra un prototipo volador.

HT Aero, filial del fabricante chino de vehículos eléctricos Xpeng, difundió un video en el que mostró la prueba de un prototipo de auto volador, conducido como un coche normal.

@XPENG_AEROHT is developing and testing the flying+driving dual-mode control mechanism for its roadable eVTOL on its existing multicopter demonstrator model. Yes, the control wheel is literally directly from @XPengMotors cars pic.twitter.com/LHPXuaok93

— Xin Gou (@chineseflyer) July 13, 2022