Yadier Molina y Albert Pujols reciben un homenaje en Tampa Bay



Cada vez que Yadier Molina y Albert Pujols salen al campo de juego el aficionado real al béisbol de las Grandes Ligas sabe que es una magia que pronto se acabará. El receptor y el inicialista están en su última campaña en la MLB y el público ha reconocido el esfuerzo de ambos por tantos años. (Seguir leyendo…)

I missed the opening part of the video, but here’s some of the tribute that the #Rays did for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. #STLCards and #Rays cheered them on and Pujols and Molina acknowledged the crowd. pic.twitter.com/1qtVJVPwgC

— John Denton (@JohnDenton555) June 9, 2022