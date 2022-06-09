Yadier Molina y Albert Pujols reciben un homenaje en Tampa Bay

Junio 9, 2022 por Percha


Cada vez que Yadier Molina y Albert Pujols salen al campo de juego el aficionado real al béisbol de las Grandes Ligas sabe que es una magia que pronto se acabará. El receptor y el inicialista están en su última campaña en la MLB y el público ha reconocido el esfuerzo de ambos por tantos años. (Seguir leyendo…)

