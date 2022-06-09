Yadier Molina y Albert Pujols reciben un homenaje en Tampa Bay

Cada vez que Yadier Molina y Albert Pujols salen al campo de juego el aficionado real al béisbol de las Grandes Ligas sabe que es una magia que pronto se acabará. El receptor y el inicialista están en su última campaña en la MLB y el público ha reconocido el esfuerzo de ambos por tantos años. (Seguir leyendo…)
Un gran gesto de la fanaticada de los @raysbeisbol:
Alzamos nuestras gorras por estas dos leyendas. 👏🧢 pic.twitter.com/QKsMvPtS68
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 9, 2022
I missed the opening part of the video, but here’s some of the tribute that the #Rays did for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. #STLCards and #Rays cheered them on and Pujols and Molina acknowledged the crowd. pic.twitter.com/1qtVJVPwgC
— John Denton (@JohnDenton555) June 9, 2022
Fans on their feet at the Trop as the Rays honor Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina in their final game at Tropicana Field. pic.twitter.com/6jKJdoz5JD
— Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) June 9, 2022
