Muere boxeador que peleó contra ‘rival imaginario’



De luto se viste el boxeo internacional por la muerte de Simiso Buthelezi, confirmó la Comisión de Boxeo Profesional de Sudáfrica (BSA). Hace unos días, el sudafricano se hizo viral porque perdió el sentido durante un combate y lanzó golpes a la nada. (Seguir leyendo…)

Very scary in South Africa please 🙏🏼 for Simiso Buthelezi (4-1). At 2:43 of the 10th & final round, Siphesihle Mntungwa (7-1-2) falls through the ropes but then Buthelezi appears to lose his understanding of the present situation. Mntungwa takes the WBF African lightweight title pic.twitter.com/YhfCI623LB

