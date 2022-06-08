Muere boxeador que peleó contra ‘rival imaginario’

Junio 8, 2022 por J.C


De luto se viste el boxeo internacional por la muerte de Simiso Buthelezi, confirmó la Comisión de Boxeo Profesional de Sudáfrica (BSA). Hace unos días, el sudafricano se hizo viral porque perdió el sentido durante un combate y lanzó golpes a la nada. (Seguir leyendo…)

*Ver video relacionado:

Deportes

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí: