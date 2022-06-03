Carajito real se roba el show

El pequeño príncipe Luis, de 4 años, roba toda la atención en el Jubileo de Platino de la reina Isabel II.
El príncipe Luis, hijo de Guillermo y Catalina, los duques de Cambridge, robó todas las miradas este 2 de junio durante el desfile del primer día del Jubileo de Platino de la reina Isabel II, que cumple 70 años en el trono.
You can count on Prince Louis to put a smile on his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's face. 💕 #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/qShlubgba0
— People (@people) June 2, 2022
Aw prince Louis, definitely being boss baby. pic.twitter.com/OzoAEE0t5J
— Annie_ 21 (@fairyunicorn24) June 2, 2022
My absolute favorite part of the Queen's #Jubilee has been watching Prince Louis antics 😆 🤣 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZxjCbMYb8v
— ChristopherJFoster (@ChristopherJF87) June 2, 2022
Prince Louis on Buckingham Palace balcony is a mood pic.twitter.com/DGkNKSd0Rj
— Elly Blake (@eb_journo) June 2, 2022
Prince Louis has fun with the Queen at the #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/4DNUy7dVtJ
— Mark Stewart (@RegalEyes) June 2, 2022
Prince Louis, 4, adds his own little dance to "God Save The Queen" on the Buckingham Palace balcony: pic.twitter.com/YL2Q615R0E
— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) June 2, 2022
¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí: