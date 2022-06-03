Carajito real se roba el show



El pequeño príncipe Luis, de 4 años, roba toda la atención en el Jubileo de Platino de la reina Isabel II.

El príncipe Luis, hijo de Guillermo y Catalina, los duques de Cambridge, robó todas las miradas este 2 de junio durante el desfile del primer día del Jubileo de Platino de la reina Isabel II, que cumple 70 años en el trono.

You can count on Prince Louis to put a smile on his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's face. 💕 #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/qShlubgba0 — People (@people) June 2, 2022

Aw prince Louis, definitely being boss baby. pic.twitter.com/OzoAEE0t5J — Annie_ 21 (@fairyunicorn24) June 2, 2022

My absolute favorite part of the Queen's #Jubilee has been watching Prince Louis antics 😆 🤣 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZxjCbMYb8v — ChristopherJFoster (@ChristopherJF87) June 2, 2022

Prince Louis on Buckingham Palace balcony is a mood pic.twitter.com/DGkNKSd0Rj — Elly Blake (@eb_journo) June 2, 2022

Prince Louis has fun with the Queen at the #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/4DNUy7dVtJ — Mark Stewart (@RegalEyes) June 2, 2022