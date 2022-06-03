Carajito real se roba el show

Junio 3, 2022 por Percha


El pequeño príncipe Luis, de 4 años, roba toda la atención en el Jubileo de Platino de la reina Isabel II.

El príncipe Luis, hijo de Guillermo y Catalina, los duques de Cambridge, robó todas las miradas este 2 de junio durante el desfile del primer día del Jubileo de Platino de la reina Isabel II, que cumple 70 años en el trono.

