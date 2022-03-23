Un maniático en Walmart

Video: Tipo es arrestado tras intentar abusar de una mujer en un Walmart en Miami-Dade.

Un video compartido por las cuentas de redes sociales de @OnlyInDade muestran a un hombre con los brazos alrededor del cuello de otro sujeto, quien fue identificado más tarde como Bredan Jarmal Harvey, alejándolo de la mujer mientras otros compradores se apresuran a ayudar. (Seguir leyendo…)

Cell phone video captures the moment a man attempted to rape a woman at Walmart on NW 79th Street.

*News & Information release only*

⚠️Contains strong content

Luckily, Osvaldo C. was able to step in to stop and help this woman out🙏 | #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/KlMq8z09QU

— ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) March 22, 2022