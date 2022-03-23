Un maniático en Walmart

Marzo 23, 2022 por Percha

Video: Tipo es arrestado tras intentar abusar de una mujer en un Walmart en Miami-Dade.

Un video compartido por las cuentas de redes sociales de @OnlyInDade muestran a un hombre con los brazos alrededor del cuello de otro sujeto, quien fue identificado más tarde como Bredan Jarmal Harvey, alejándolo de la mujer mientras otros compradores se apresuran a ayudar. (Seguir leyendo…)

Internacional

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

contáctenos

Calientes
José Joaquín Puello revela las últimas palabras de doña Rosa
El Boli: 'Alofoke se llevó a Ali David porque su emisora no está caminando'
“Cuando lo veo me pongo nerviosa y me da ganas de vomitar”
La historia de la 'bandida del lápiz labial'
Cirquero se une a Alofoke Media Group
Tipo entra a policlínica y apuñala a pasante de medicina
Dominicana mata a su hermana en Nueva Jersey
Big Papi dedica emotivo mensaje a su hija
Coldplay en fritura-mode (video)
Dominicana reportada desaparecida es interceptada en el aeropuerto JFK