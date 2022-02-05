Google Chrome lava su logo con jabón de cuaba

Febrero 5, 2022 por J.C

El navegador web Google Chrome actualizará su logotipo por primera vez en 8 años, informó un diseñador de la empresa. «Estamos renovando los iconos de marca de Chrome por primera vez en 8 años. Los nuevos logotipos empezarán a aparecer en sus dispositivos pronto», escribió. (Seguir leyendo…)

Internacional, Tecnología

