Google Chrome lava su logo con jabón de cuaba

El navegador web Google Chrome actualizará su logotipo por primera vez en 8 años, informó un diseñador de la empresa. «Estamos renovando los iconos de marca de Chrome por primera vez en 8 años. Los nuevos logotipos empezarán a aparecer en sus dispositivos pronto», escribió.

Some of you might have noticed a new icon in Chrome’s Canary update today. Yes! we’re refreshing Chrome’s brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon. pic.twitter.com/aaaRRzFLI1

— Elvin 🌈 (@elvin_not_11) February 4, 2022