Identifican policía ultimado en Nueva York

Enero 22, 2022 por J.C


Con apenas 22 años de edad, el novato policía Jason Rivera murió baleado anoche respondiendo a un incidente de violencia doméstica en Harlem, y su compañero también hispano, Wilbert Mora (27), resultó gravemente herido. Según las autoridades, Lashawn McNeil (47) supuestamente abrió una puerta en el apartamento en 119 West 135th Street y les disparó a Rivera y Mora. (Seguir leyendo…)

Tagged with:
Estados Unidos, Internacional, Nueva York

