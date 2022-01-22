Identifican policía ultimado en Nueva York



Con apenas 22 años de edad, el novato policía Jason Rivera murió baleado anoche respondiendo a un incidente de violencia doméstica en Harlem, y su compañero también hispano, Wilbert Mora (27), resultó gravemente herido. Según las autoridades, Lashawn McNeil (47) supuestamente abrió una puerta en el apartamento en 119 West 135th Street y les disparó a Rivera y Mora. (Seguir leyendo…)

Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend. Only 22 years old, Police Officer Jason Rivera was murdered in the line of duty. We vow to #NeverForget Jason as his fellow Finest vow to honor his tremendous legacy of service & the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/5zsx45XiM4

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 22, 2022