Se abre el túnel submarino más largo de China

Luego de casi cuatro años de construcción, el túnel de autopista submarino más largo de China ya está abierto al tránsito de vehículos.( Seguir leyendo…)
Chequea algunas imágenes a continuación
The Taihu Tunnel, built under Taihu Lake in #Wuxi, opened to traffic on Dec 30. It is the longest passageway under a lake ever built in China. The tunnel will shorten traffic time and bring convenience for its surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/tayIstdFOt
— 魅力無錫 Wuxi China (@WuxiCity) December 31, 2021
The Taihu tunnel, China's longest underwater highway tunnel, opened to traffic on Thursday in east China's Jiangsu Province. The 10.79-kilometer-long, 7.25-meter-tall tunnel runs under Taihu Lake, China's third-largest freshwater lake.https://t.co/61mnbtqGVw pic.twitter.com/7DXZBurbeA
— Chinese Embassy in Switzerland (@ChinaEmbinCH) December 31, 2021
¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí: