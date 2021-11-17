‘Tocando’ el metaverso (video)

Noviembre 17, 2021 por Remo

Zuckerberg quiere que toquemos su metaverso: así es el guante háptico que está desarrollando Meta para sentir objetos virtuales como reales. (Sigue leyendo aquí…)

Chequea video a continuación

