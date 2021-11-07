Muere exvocalista de la banda UB40

Noviembre 7, 2021 por J.C


El antiguo vocalista y miembro fundador del grupo de reggae británico UB40 -que saltó a la fama en los 1980 con temas como «Red Red Wine»- ha fallecido a los 64 años tras una rápida enfermedad. Terence Wilson, más conocido por su nombre artístico Astro, actuó con UB40 hasta 2013, cuando rompió con el grupo y creó UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro. (Seguir leyendo…)

