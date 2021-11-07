Muere exvocalista de la banda UB40



El antiguo vocalista y miembro fundador del grupo de reggae británico UB40 -que saltó a la fama en los 1980 con temas como «Red Red Wine»- ha fallecido a los 64 años tras una rápida enfermedad. Terence Wilson, más conocido por su nombre artístico Astro, actuó con UB40 hasta 2013, cuando rompió con el grupo y creó UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro. (Seguir leyendo…)

We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him.

We ask you to please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/GRDjtApyzy

— ALI CAMPBELL & ASTRO (@UB40) November 6, 2021