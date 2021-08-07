Tokio | Botan entrenadora por golpear un caballo



Un gesto de una entrenadora alemana generó el rechazo de los espectadores e indignación en el pentatlón moderno de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020. Kim Raisner fue descalificada con una tarjeta negra luego de que golpeara a su caballo porque se rehusó a salir a competir. (Seguir leyendo…)

Clearly the horse is in distress as Annika Schleu of #GER in tears struggling to control him. Then her coach Kim Raisner violated the rules by punching the horse. Coach has now been disqualified from #Tokyo2020 . Poor horse. #ModernPentathlon

Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner has been thrown out of the Tokyo Olympics after punching a horse.

Raisner punched a horse during competition as German athlete Annika Schleu struggled to control it.#Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/xRv0kxKM1t

