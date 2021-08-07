Tokio | Botan entrenadora por golpear un caballo

Agosto 7, 2021 por J.C


Un gesto de una entrenadora alemana generó el rechazo de los espectadores e indignación en el pentatlón moderno de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020. Kim Raisner fue descalificada con una tarjeta negra luego de que golpeara a su caballo porque se rehusó a salir a competir. (Seguir leyendo…)

Deportes

