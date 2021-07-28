‘La Soga 2’ se estrena en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto

Julio 28, 2021 por Remo


Toronto.–El escritor y actor Manny Pérez hace su debut como director con el estreno mundial de LA SOGA 2, una secuela llena de acción de LA SOGA. Protagonizada por Chris McGarry, Juan Fernandez, Hada Vanessa y Sarah Jorge Leon. (Chequea aquí para horarios…)

Chequea el Tuit oficial del festival:

Tagged with: , ,
Internacional

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

contáctenos

Calientes
Acusado por El Alfa: 'Mi vida está en peligro'
"Soy la protagonista del video viral de Don Ruben"
'Un millón': ponen precio a la cabeza de Alofoke
ARod vs. JLo
El video de 'Don Rubén' fue hecho por Carrasaf Sánchez
Teteos mortales: 22 muertos y 24 heridos
Video: “Ya tú y yo habíamos hablado eso”
“Buen pendejo”: Martínez Pozo a Carrasaf Sánchez
La familia que alquiló una casa y encontró a la dueña enterrada en el jardín
'Tengo que buscarle dinero a la buena o a la mala'