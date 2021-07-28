‘La Soga 2’ se estrena en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto



Toronto.–El escritor y actor Manny Pérez hace su debut como director con el estreno mundial de LA SOGA 2, una secuela llena de acción de LA SOGA. Protagonizada por Chris McGarry, Juan Fernandez, Hada Vanessa y Sarah Jorge Leon. (Chequea aquí para horarios…)

Writer and actor @MannyPerez1 makes his directorial debut with the World Premiere of LA SOGA 2, an action-packed sequel to LA SOGA. Starring Chris McGarry, Juan Fernandez (@the1Fernandez), Hada Vanessa, and @sarahjorgeleon. #TIFF21 https://t.co/sh6HYT1qCy pic.twitter.com/MvU3KajlLb

