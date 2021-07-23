Google lanza ‘doodle’ en forma de videojuego



Google ha lanzado este viernes un original ‘doodle’ en forma de videojuego bajo la denominación ‘Doodle Champion Island Games’, con motivo del inicio de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020.

Entra a Google para jugarlo…

Welcome to the Doodle Champion Island Games!

In this interactive #GoogleDoodle, join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores a 🌎 filled with sports, legendary opponents, and daring side quests.

Are you feline Lucky? 😸 The epic adventure starts now → https://t.co/vwQJuO8FjM pic.twitter.com/3cVHjFbNpG

— Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) July 23, 2021