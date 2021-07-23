Google lanza ‘doodle’ en forma de videojuego

Julio 23, 2021 por Percha


Google ha lanzado este viernes un original ‘doodle’ en forma de videojuego bajo la denominación ‘Doodle Champion Island Games’, con motivo del inicio de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020.

Entra a Google para jugarlo…

 

Internacional, Videojuegos

