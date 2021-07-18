Bucks ganan el quinto duelo



Los Milwaukee Bucks se quedaron con el quinto partido de Las Finales de la NBA luego de derrotar a los Suns 123-119 la noche del sábado y de esa forma quedaron a un paso de la gloria. (Seguir leyendo…)

The Bucks trailed by 16 points at the end of the 1st quarter and won. This is the 2nd-largest comeback at the end of the 1st quarter in Finals history. On June 12, 2008, the Celtics trailed by 21 points at the end of the 1st quarter and won vs the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/0V64D8gv1d

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 18, 2021