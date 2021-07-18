Bucks ganan el quinto duelo

Julio 18, 2021 por J.C


Los Milwaukee Bucks se quedaron con el quinto partido de Las Finales de la NBA luego de derrotar a los Suns 123-119 la noche del sábado y de esa forma quedaron a un paso de la gloria. (Seguir leyendo…)

Deportes, Internacional

