Nadal le ‘saca lo pie’ a Wimbledon y a juegos Olímpicos

Junio 17, 2021 por Remo


El tenista español Rafael Nadal anunció este jueves en su cuenta de Twitter que no participará en el torneo de Wimbledon ni en los próximos Juegos Olímpicos que se realizarán en Tokio.( Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea su mensaje original:

