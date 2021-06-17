Nadal le ‘saca lo pie’ a Wimbledon y a juegos Olímpicos



El tenista español Rafael Nadal anunció este jueves en su cuenta de Twitter que no participará en el torneo de Wimbledon ni en los próximos Juegos Olímpicos que se realizarán en Tokio.( Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea su mensaje original:

Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision

